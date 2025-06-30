Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest have a student-teacher romance in ‘My Oxford Year’ trailer

Netflix

Sofia Carson stars in the trailer for her latest Netflix rom-com, My Oxford Year.

The film stars Carson as Anna, an ambitious young American woman who moves to England to study at the University of Oxford. She soon falls for her charming professor, Jamie, played by Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Corey Mylchreest.

"Flirting with the hot teacher on the first day?" a student played by Harry Trevaldwyn asks Anna in the trailer.

Flustered, she says no, while the student reassures her he is not judging.

"Oh, no, I love it," he says. "That is a serious bit of crumpet."

Carson told Netflix it was an honor to study the poets who walked the halls of Oxford to prepare for this movie.

“Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy,” Carson said.

Along with starring in the film, Carson also executive produces. Iain Morris directed the romance movie from a script by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, which is based on the novel by Julia Whelan.

Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Esmé Kingdom and Nikhil Parmar also star in the movie.

My Oxford Year makes its way to Netflix on Aug. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.