Somersworth Gunfire

A home and vehicle in Somersworth were hit by gunfire early Saturday morning, and police say several suspects may have crossed the state line into Maine.

Officials say several people called 911 to report gunshots. Officers say they found spent casings and live rounds at the scene of an alleged altercation, some several hundred feet down the road. Police say they found a separate home and a vehicle that had been hit by bullets.

48-year-old Robert Stiffler, of Somersworth, was arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon. Both charges are felonies. He is being held on preventative detention.

Officers say they were told that three other suspects fled the scene, headed toward Maine