Somersworth Gunfire

Somersworth Gunfire
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 6, 2026

A home and vehicle in Somersworth were hit by gunfire early Saturday morning, and police say several suspects may have crossed the state line into Maine.

Officials say several people called 911 to report gunshots. Officers say they found spent casings and live rounds at the scene of an alleged altercation, some several hundred feet down the road. Police say they found a separate home and a vehicle that had been hit by bullets.

48-year-old Robert Stiffler, of Somersworth, was arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon. Both charges are felonies. He is being held on preventative detention.

Officers say they were told that three other suspects fled the scene, headed toward Maine

RELATED ARTICLES

Fisher Cats Open Season Tonight

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 3, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsEventsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMassachusettsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Red Sox Are Taking On Padres At Fenway

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 3, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMassachusettsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital