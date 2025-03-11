Somersworth Man Arrested

Somersworth Man Arrested
March 11, 2025

A Somersworth man was arrested Sunday after running naked through traffic on Route 16 in Dover following a crash.

Police said 35-year-old Shawn Weiner crashed his vehicle on Varney Road in Dover, later learning it had been reported stolen from Somersworth.

Officials said Weiner took off his clothes while fleeing the scene, leaving them on the side of Route 16 before crossing all lanes of travel.

Weiner was charged with indecent exposure and lewdness, reckless conduct, two counts of disorderly conduct and littering.

He is scheduled to appear in Dover District Court on May 13.

