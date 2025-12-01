‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spinoff, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film coming in 2028

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 1, 2025
Sonic The Hedgehog attends the family screening of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 27, 2022, in London, England. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paramount has added a couple of new movies to its release schedule.

A new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, as well as a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, will arrive to cinemas in 2028, ABC Audio has learned.

The currently untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has grabbed the Nov. 17, 2028, date for its release, while a similarly untitled "Sonic Universe Event Film" has nabbed Dec. 22, 2028.

Additionally, the studio announced it plans to rerelease the original Top Gun in theaters on May 13, 2026, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Plot details for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic films are being kept under wraps. Producer Neal H. Moritz is set to produce the former. He's best known for the popular live-action Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy starring Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey as the mad scientist Dr. Robitnik.

This upcoming Sonic film is different from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set for release on March 19, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt to join ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Shrek 5’ casting, and more

Angeline Jane Bernabe and Andrea Tuccillo
Dec. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital