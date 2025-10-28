Sonya Massey murder trial: Juror, Massey family cry during closing arguments

National News
Tesfaye Negussie, Sabina Ghebremedhin, and Deena Zaru, ABC News
October 28, 2025
In this July 30, 2024, file photo, Donna Massey, the mother of shooting victim Sonya Massey, is comforted during a press conference at New Mount Pilgrim Church in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) -- Closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the trial of a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting and killing a Black woman in her home.

The trial began last week for Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County deputy accused of fatally shooting Sonya Massey in July 2024 after she called 911 to report a possible intruder at her home in Springfield, Illinois.

"When you threaten to shoot someone in the face, and you do, that's first-degree murder," Sangamon County Assistant State's Attorney Mary Beth Rodgers said during closing arguments, according to ABC affiliate WICS in Springfield, Illinois.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

