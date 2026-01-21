South braces for potentially major winter storm this weekend: Latest forecast

Kyle David, ABC News
January 21, 2026
Weekend Winter Storm - Friday, 6:00 PM CT Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) -- The South is bracing for a potentially major winter storm this weekend, impacting Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The storm is still several days away, so exact timing and locations are not yet clear. But as of now, more than 30 million people are under a winter storm watch, from Dallas to Little Rock, Arkansas, to Huntsville, Alabama, to Nashville, Tennessee.

Snow is expected to develop over the Plains on Friday and a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is forecast to the south. The storm will become more widespread Saturday morning.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Tuesday he was activating state emergency response resources ahead of the storm, saying the freezing rain, sleet and snow "could create hazardous travel conditions into the weekend and cause impacts to infrastructure."

The system will reach the East Coast by Sunday and impacts could linger there into Monday. But the specific timing and what to expect is still unclear.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

