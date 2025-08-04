South Korea begins removing loudspeakers at North Korean border

Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(SEOUL) -- The South Korean military began dismantling loudspeakers that had been placed along its border with North Korea, South Korea's Defense Ministry said.

The speakers along the Demilitarized Zone were used by the prior administration to broadcast music and news across the border, where the government run by leader Kim Jong Un keeps a tight grip on the media.

The move amounted to a practical measure that was meant to ease tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang, efforts that have been led by the South's President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June.

The North Korean leadership had called for the speakers to be taken down, saying they were "psychologically detrimental" to people near the border, but also appeared ready to reject any overtures from Lee's office.

"We reiterate our official position that we have no interest in any policies established or proposals made in Seoul, and that we have no intention of meeting with South Korea or discussing any issues with it," Kim Yo Jong, the leader's sister, said in late July, according to the Korean Central News Agency, a state media outlet.

She added, "The relationship between the two countries has already completely and irreversibly moved beyond the time frame of the concept of compatriotism."

The South Korean military said the speakers being taken down wouldn't affect it's readiness.

