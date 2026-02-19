South Korean court sentences former president to life in prison

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's president, attends a hearing for his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(SEOUL)-- The Seoul Central District Court sentenced former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison Thursday.

The court found him guilty of leading an insurrection linked to his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

The court ruled that Yoon's central offense was mobilizing military and police forces to seize control of the National Assembly and detain key political figures.

"The deployment of martial law troops to the National Assembly during the state of emergency constitutes 'rioting,' a key legal element required to establish the crime of insurrection," presiding judge Ji Gui-yeon said Thursday. Ji said declaring martial law can constitute insurrection if intended to obstruct or paralyze constitutional institutions.

The court acknowledged political tensions between Yoon's administration and the opposition-controlled legislature. However, it said those circumstances did not justify declaring martial law under the constitution.

Judges also said Yoon showed no remorse or acknowledgment of wrongdoing during the proceedings, which they considered in determining his sentence.

Yoon's attorneys criticized the ruling as "a mere formality for a predetermined conclusion."

"Watching the rule of law collapse in reality, I question whether I should even pursue an appeal or continue participating in these criminal proceedings," Yoon's attorney, Yoon Gab-geun, told reporters after the ruling. "The truth will be revealed in the court of history."

Yoon was taken into custody immediately after the ruling and transferred to the Seoul Detention Center. He will remain there unless the court grants release pending appeal.

If Yoon appeals, the case will move to the Seoul High Court, which can review legal interpretations and factual findings. A final appeal could be filed with the Supreme Court.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty, arguing Yoon's actions posed a grave threat to the constitutional order.

Thursday's ruling addressed only the insurrection charge. Other criminal cases tied to the December 2024 martial law declaration, including abuse of power and obstruction of official duty, remain pending.

In a separate case last month, Yoon was sentenced to five years in prison for obstructing his arrest, the first criminal conviction tied to the crisis.

"Yoon's sentencing does not represent a national catharsis since most Koreans have already emotionally moved on from the former president," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told ABC News. "Nor does this televised verdict mark closure because many cases and appeals related to Yoon's martial law debacle have yet to be fully adjudicated."

