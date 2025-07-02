‘South Park’ creators react to Comedy Central changing season 27 premiere date

Mary Pat Thompson
July 2, 2025
The season 27 premiere of South Park has been moved by Comedy Central.

Season 27 will now debut on July 23 instead of its original date of July 9. Comedy Central released a new poster featuring the updated premiere date.

Fans of the animated show have waited over two years for new episodes. The release delay comes amid the tension over South Park's streaming rights. The series was caught in uncertainty due to Sundance's possible acquisition of Comedy Central's parent company, Paramount Global.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took to social media to issue a statement in response to the change in premiere date. The statement was shared to the official South Park X account.

"This merger is a s******* and it's f****** up South Park," the statement reads. "We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."

South Park follows the adventures "of four foul-mouthed, troublemaking young boys in a small town nestled in the Colorado Rockies," according to an official synopsis from Comedy Central.

