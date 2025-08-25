SpaceX scrubs 10th flight test of Starship moments before it was set to launch

National News
Matthew Glasser and Riley Hoffman, ABC News
August 25, 2025
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- SpaceX announced it was canceling the 10th launch of the Starship moments before the flight was set to begin.

"Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems," SpaceX said in a statement.

Starship's 10th flight test was scheduled to lift off from SpaceX's Starbase launch site in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

The company said it is now targeting Monday evening for the launch. The 60-minute launch window opens at 7:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to the opening of the launch window.

The company has yet to successfully complete a mission for the the stainless-steel spacecraft, which is being engineered to be fully reusable and would be able to carry up to 100 people to deep space destinations.

In mid-June, a Starship exploded on the launch pad during a pre-flight engine test.

That explosion occurred less than a month after test flight nine ended prematurely when the "Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly" due to several mechanical failures minutes into the flight, according to SpaceX.

The company also lost the first stage heavy booster during the test after it appeared to explode while splashing down in the Gulf. SpaceX blames "higher than predicted forces on the booster structure" for the loss.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kilmar Abrego Garcia to check in with ICE in Maryland under deportation threat

Laura Romero, ABC News
Aug. 25, 2025
National News

Villanova University targeted in 2nd false active shooter report in 4 days

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Aug. 24, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital