Speaker Johnson, in reversal, cancels House votes, leaving few days in session before midterms

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (C) speaks to members of the media on Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- With government funding in the rear view, the House on Thursday canceled votes for the last two weeks of September, leaving just four days of legislative business before the Nov. 3 midterm elections -- a reversal from Speaker Mike Johnson's comments on the matter earlier this week.

After a vote series Friday morning, lawmakers will fly home for a district work period over the Labor Day holiday, as well as the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas.

The House is scheduled to return on Sept. 14 for four days of legislative business -- leaving on Sept. 17 for six full weeks of campaigning ahead of the midterm elections.

The sparse floor schedule is not particularly unusual for an election year -- but is a reversal of Johnson's position earlier this week when he told reporters that he did not intend to cancel any scheduled legislative business this month.

"Republicans are here to work," Johnson told reporters on Tuesday when pressed if GOP Rep. Thomas Massie's prediction of a schedule change might come to fruition. "We have a schedule, a calendar that's been out for a year. We are abiding by that calendar. We are going to work all the way through September and every day that's on the calendar, so long as people like him don't stop the progress."

But earlier this week, the House passed government funding through Dec. 11 -- clearing the speaker's top legislative priority ahead of the election.

Lawmakers will return again for a lame duck session on Nov. 9 -- scheduling five more weeks of legislative business before the end of the 119th Congress.

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