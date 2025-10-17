Special Executive Council Meeting Tomorrow

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 17, 2025

There is a special meeting of the NH Executive Council tomorrow to deal with contracts that were tabled at Wednesday’s meeting.

The majority voted to table 21 contracts claiming they had inadequate information.

Some councilors and Governor Kelly Ayotte have been at odds over her attempt to move from paper to online.

The governor said she’s happy the Council will get back to business as work continues toward modernizing the Executive Council agenda process.

