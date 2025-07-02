Spending Package Narrowly Passes Senate

Republican and Democratic officials in New Hampshire have very different opinions about President Donald Trump’s massive tax and spending bill that narrowly passed the U.S. Senate yesterday. The bill passed on a vote of 51-50 after Vice President J.D. Vance had to break the tie.

It was passed after three days of drama in which senators wrangled over provisions including cuts to food subsidies and health care, large increases in immigration enforcement and making tax cuts from Trump’s first term permanent.

The bill was opposed by all Senate Democrats, including New Hampshire U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. Three Republicans, Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, also voted against the bill.

The bill now heads back to the House, where an earlier version passed by a one-vote margin. Republican leaders said they are trying to send it to the president’s desk by July 4.