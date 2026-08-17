‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ tops $2 billion worldwide

MJ (Zendaya) swings through the city with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in Columbia Pictures 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Photo by: Jay Maidment)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reached a major box office milestone.

The latest Spider-Man film, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, has surpassed $2 billion at the global box office after three weekends in theaters.

The film has earned $785.8 million in North America and more than $1.2 billion internationally, bringing its worldwide total to $2.022 billion.

Brand New Day is the second-fastest movie in history to reach $2 billion, behind 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which reached the milestone in 11 days.

The film joins seven other movies that have surpassed $2 billion worldwide: Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Ne Zha 2, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War.

It is also the third movie released this decade to reach the milestone, following Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022 and Ne Zha 2 in 2025.

The latest Spider-Man movie has been breaking records since opening in theaters on July 31.

The film earned $360 million in North America during its opening weekend, surpassing the $357 million opening of Avengers: Endgame to score the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time.

Globally, Brand New Day debuted with $927 million and went on to surpass $1 billion worldwide after six days in theaters.

The movie remained at No. 1 at the domestic box office during its third weekend, adding another $70 million to bring its North American total to $785.8 million.

Brand New Day has earned $785.8 million domestically. The all-time domestic box office record is held by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned more than $936 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office this weekend:

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day -- $70 million

2. The Odyssey -- $23.2 million

3. The End of Oak Street -- $21 million

4. PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie -- $20.5 million

5. Katseye: Wild Hearts -- $3.95 million

6. Six: The Musical Live! -- $3 million

7. The Brink of War -- $2.7 million

8. Toy Story 5 -- $2.3 million

9. One Night Only -- $2 million

10. Vishwanath and Sons -- $1.6 million

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