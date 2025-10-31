Spike Lee says ‘it’s been a blessing’ to have a body of work with Denzel Washington

Sweenie Saint-Vil
October 31, 2025
Director Spike Lee (L) and Denzel Washington seen at Apple Original Films and A24's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST - Los Angeles Special Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on August 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington's friendship has survived the test of time, and it's because they have a strong foundation. Spike tells People their "relationship is based upon love and trust, trust and love," which is reflected in the closeness of their families, as well as the five movies they've done together.

"The five films together, you know, they stand up," Lee says, referring to Mo’ Better BluesMalcolm XHe Got GameInside Man and Highest 2 Lowest, which he suggests may be their last.

He says Denzel “has been talking about retirement, even though he just did another deal.”

If that is indeed the case, Spike is grateful for their existing collaborations. "It's been a blessing to have this body of work of us doing films that the people love," he says.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

