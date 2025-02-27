Spirit Airlines Will Not Be Returning To Airport
Spirit Airlines has officially decided it won’t be returning to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The budget airline made the announcement about a year after it suspended service at the airport due to ongoing financial problems.
Airport officials say they are thankful for Spirit’s contributions and would be willing to welcome the company back when market conditions are right. When it launched in 2021, Spirit was the first airline to come to Manchester in 17 years.