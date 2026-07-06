Sports Shorts 7-6-2026

The Boston Red Sox are off today after completing a three game sweep against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. Tomorrow night Boston opens a three game series against the White Sox in Chicago and here on The Pulse of NH radio.

The United States continues its World Cup run tonight. The team battles Belgium in the Round of 16 from Seattle. The U.S. is trying to make its first quarterfinals appearance at the World Cup since 2002.

NBA big man Mitchell Robinson has revealed some personal details regarding his recent hand injury. The Celtics’ new center, and former New York Knick, posted on Sunday that he fractured the fifth metacarpal bone in his right hand after finding out his youngest brother was involved in a car crash that included potentially severe or life-threatening injuries. Robinson detailed banging his hand on his truck as a reaction to the news.