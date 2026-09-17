‘Spring Awakening’ composer Duncan Sheik in ‘critical but stable condition’

Duncan Sheik attends the premiere of 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known' at Florence Gould Hall on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Spring Awakening composer Duncan Sheik is receiving medical care for an unspecified health issue, according to a statement posted to his official Instagram Thursday.

The statement adds that Sheik remains in “critical but stable condition.”

"Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time," the statement continues. "We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support."

Sheik had a hit song in 1996 with the Grammy-nominated “Barely Breathing” off his self-titled debut album. He later became a successful composer for stage and film, perhaps best known for composing the 2006 musical Spring Awakening, which launched the careers of Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff. Sheik won a Tony for the project.

An off-Broadway revival of Spring Awakening begins previews in November. The new cast was announced on Wednesday.

Sheik also wrote the music and lyrics for the new musical Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, debuting off-Broadway this fall.

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