‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ to get digital and Blu-ray release

Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News
Jill Lances
December 16, 2025
Artwork for 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' (20th Century Studios)

If you didn’t get to see Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere in theaters, you’ll now have a new chance to see the film.

The movie about Bruce Springsteen’s efforts making his 1982 solo album, Nebraska, is set to hit digital platforms, including Amazon, Prime Video and Apple TV, on Dec. 23. It will also be released on 4K Blu-ray on Jan. 20, with the release including the four-act documentary Making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The documentary’s four parts cover the process of adapting Warren Zanes’ 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, for the big screen; a look at the album Nebraska; a deep dive into actor Jeremy Allen White’s process of becoming Springsteen for the film; and what it took to capture Springsteen’s New Jersey during the era of the movie.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, opened in theaters in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Author Ben Greenman on Pop Star Sly Stone

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 21, 2024
Classic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsMaineNew Hampshire

A Conversation with Singer Gilbert O’ Sullivan

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 16, 2023
Classic Hits & OldiesConcertsEntertainment NewsEventsInterviewsMorning Information Center

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital