Stabbings In Londonderry

Stabbings In Londonderry
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 16, 2026

A man is facing multiple felony charges after police responded to reports of a stabbing last night in Londonderry.

29-year-old Chandler Walden of Londonderry faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said around 9 last night, two people were found suffering from multiple stab wounds outside a home on Chase Road in Londonderry.

Police said the people suffering from the stab wounds were known to Walden, who was found inside his home and was taken into custody.

Walden is being held behind bars ahead of his arraignment.

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