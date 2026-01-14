Standoff on I-293

New Hampshire State Police say a woman faces multiple charges today after leading police on a pursuit before a standoff on Interstate 293 in Manchester earlier this morning.

34-year-old Heather Lewis of Merrimack faces multiple felony counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and other charges including resisting arrest.

A chase of the women’s vehicle ended on I-293 and a standoff began.

The highway had to be closed for a couple of hours before the driver was finally taken into custody.

Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

She is expected to be arraigned later this week,