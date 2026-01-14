Standoff on I-293

Standoff on I-293
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 14, 2026

New Hampshire State Police say a woman faces multiple charges today after leading police on a pursuit before a standoff on Interstate 293 in Manchester earlier this morning.

34-year-old Heather Lewis of Merrimack faces multiple felony counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and other charges including resisting arrest.

A chase of the women’s vehicle ended on I-293 and a standoff began.

The highway had to be closed for a couple of hours before the driver was finally taken into custody.

Lewis was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

She is expected to be arraigned later this week,

RELATED ARTICLES

Hospitals Feel Strain As Flu Cases Rise

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 14, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Toll Lane Closures Today

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 14, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital