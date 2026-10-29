‘Star Trek,’ ‘X-Men’ star Sir Patrick Stewart dies at 86

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Angeline Jane Bernabe
October 29, 2026
Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of 'Star Trek: Picard' at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Jan. 13, 2020, in Hollywood, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Sir Patrick Stewart, an actor known for his roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the X-Men film franchise, has died at the age of 86, his representative announced Thursday.

Stewart died "in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny" after a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, according to a statement shared on his social media by his longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak.

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," the statement continued. "We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, the loss of memory, problem-solving and thinking abilities. It is a progressive disease that begins with mild memory loss and ultimately has no cure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lewy body dementia is a type of dementia that can cause complications with movement, behavior, thinking and mood, according to the CDC.

It is unclear when Stewart was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia.

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