‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’ gets teaser trailer, release date

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 22, 2026
Maul (Sam Witwer) in 'Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.' (Disney+)

Darth Maul takes center stage in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Disney has announced that the new show will premiere on Disney+ on April 6. The teaser trailer and poster for the series also debuted on Thursday.

The show is set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and follows Maul as he plots to rebuild "his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire," according to an official synopsis. "There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge."

Two episodes will premiere every week, with the final two episodes debuting on, what else, May the 4th — Star Wars Day.

"We have all been made to suffer," Maul says in the teaser trailer. "We survive but do not live."

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was created by Dave Filoni, who recently took on the role of president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm after Kathleen Kennedy stepped down in January 2026. It is based on characters created by George Lucas.

Sam Witwer leads the voice cast as Maul. Newly minted Oscar nominee Wagner Moura also stars as Brander Lawson. The rest of the voice cast includes Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok and Steve Blum as Icarus.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fire and ice: ‘Heated Rivalry’ stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

Andrea Tuccillo
Jan. 22, 2026
Entertainment News

Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 22, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital