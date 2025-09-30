State AG Is Issuing A Warning About Job Scams

The NH state Attorney General’s Office is issuing a warning to Granite State job seekers about scams.

The AG says this scam begins when someone receives an email or text that appears to be from a New Hampshire business and uses the name of a familiar company.

It is recommended people do research on that company before responding to a message and to be weary of scammers who conduct interviews using web-based software.

Any legitimate employer also won’t ask you to pay for materials or equipment to work.