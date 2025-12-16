State Attorney General’s Office Joins A Lawsuit

State Attorney General’s Office Joins A Lawsuit
December 16, 2025

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is joining a lawsuit filed against Uber.

The legal action claims the company used deceptive and unfair practices when offering and selling its Uber One subscription service.

The complaint says some customers were charged before their billing dates, including folks whose free trial period hadn’t ended yet.

Uber is also being criticized for making it hard to cancel the service.

A trial is scheduled to begin in 2027.

