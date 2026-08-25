State Department preparing to cancel tens of thousands of visas held by asylum seekers: Officials

In this Oct. 8, 2024, file photo, the Harry S. Truman Federal Building, headquarters of the U.S. Department of State, is pictured in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The State Department announced that it is preparing to revoke tourist and business visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to foreign nationals who have sought or are actively seeking asylum in the United States, which officials say could result in the cancellation of tens of thousands of travel documents.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio's leadership, we are making clear that a visa is a privilege -- not a right. We are coordinating with DHS to identify and revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

"These types of visas are issued with the clear understanding that they are for those who intend to return home. Obtaining a visa in order to seek asylum is fraud -- which is grounds for visa revocation," he added. "This is an ongoing process as we uphold the integrity of our visa and asylum laws."

The revocations are expected to happen on a rolling basis, and internal estimates suggest they could reach or exceed 200,000, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Applicants for tourist and business visas are asked to confirm that they will not apply for asylum and intend to return to their countries of origin.

The department's plans were first reported by The Associated Press.

Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau posted to social media about individuals who use visas to get into the U.S. and claim asylum.

"People in the US and all over the world are fed up with bogus asylum claims," Landau wrote on X. "Asylum isn't supposed to be a loophole to circumvent immigration law."

It's not clear whether any foreign nationals will be removed from the U.S. due to visa cancellations. In cases where the visa holder has an active asylum application, the claim will have to be adjudicated and denied before removal proceedings can move forward.

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