State Files Motion In Vehicle Inspection Case

State Files Motion In Vehicle Inspection Case
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 6, 2026

There is a new development in the ongoing legal case involving vehicle inspections in New Hampshire.

After a federal appeals court granted the state’s motion to stay an order requiring inspections to resume, the state is filing a motion asking for a interlocutory appeal.

That’s known as an appeal of a ruling made by a court before a final judgment is made in a case.

The company that runs emissions testing for the state is suing New Hampshire, claiming its violating the Clean Air Act.

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