State Files Motion In Vehicle Inspection Case

There is a new development in the ongoing legal case involving vehicle inspections in New Hampshire.

After a federal appeals court granted the state’s motion to stay an order requiring inspections to resume, the state is filing a motion asking for a interlocutory appeal.

That’s known as an appeal of a ruling made by a court before a final judgment is made in a case.

The company that runs emissions testing for the state is suing New Hampshire, claiming its violating the Clean Air Act.