State House Putting Final Touches On Budget
April 4, 2025

Lawmakers in the New Hampshire House of Representatives are putting their final touches on a two-year budget proposal.

The spending plan calls for cuts to be made to Governor Kelly Ayotte’s budget pitch on things such as corrections, human services and higher education.

Officials say putting this budget together was a difficult process due to economic reasons.

The full House will vote on these proposals next week.

The deadline to pass a new budget is July 1st.

