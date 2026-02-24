State of the Union: Dozens of Democrats plan to skip in protest, several invite Epstein survivors

Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors stand in the audience as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Several Democrats have invited survivors of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, while others plan to skip the event altogether in protest.

Roughly half a dozen Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have ensured survivors of Epstein's abuse will be seated in the House chamber for Trump's high-profile speech.

Trump and the Justice Department have been dogged by questions about the Epstein files and their partial release and redactions. Some survivors have criticized the process and called for full release of the files, which are precipitating global fallout. The DOJ said it has complied with the law.

Reps. Jamie Raskin and Suhas Subramanyam announced Sky and Amanda Roberts as their guests, the brother and sister-in-law, respectively, of the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Rep. Ro Khanna, who co-authored the Epstein Transparency Act that forced the DOJ to release millions of files related to Epstein, has invited survivor Haley Robson.

Some House Democrats plan to wear pins in support of Epstein survivors that call for all the files to be released.

Other notable Democratic guests include individuals from Minnesota impacted by immigration enforcement, invited by Rep. Ilhan Omar, and the business owner who successfully challenged President Trump's emergency tariffs, invited by Rep. Brad Schneider.

The members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus who are attending the speech said they plan to wear white "to honor the suffragists who believed a women’s vote could change the country and their vision for that change."

Meanwhile, dozens of Democrats are poised to skip the address in the House chamber, many instead attending a counter-program on the National Mall sponsored by the prominent progressive group MoveOn.

Dubbed the "People's State of the Union," MoveOn said the 8 p.m. ET counter-program will feature Democrats, organization members and "everyday Americans most impacted by Trump's chaos."

At least 45 House and Senate Democrats in total are planning to skip Trump's address, according to a count by ABC News.

The majority of congressional Democrats, however, are expected to attend Trump's speech, which is one of the president's biggest opportunities to address Americans ahead of November's midterm elections.

Republicans this fall will look to defend their narrow majorities in the House and Senate in what is historically a cycle that favors the minority party.

Jeffries, who has said "you don't let anyone ever run you off of your block," has made the case for his caucus to show its presence on Tuesday night without any outbursts after Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas was ejected and ultimately censured for shaking his cane and shouting at Trump during last year’s joint address.

"The two options that are in front of us in our House [are] to either attend with silent defiance or to not attend and send a message to Donald Trump in that fashion, which will include participation in a variety of different alternate programming that is going to take place in and around the Capitol complex," Jeffries told reporters last week.

After Trump's speech, Gov. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia will deliver the Democratic response.

Spanberger flipped control of the governor's mansion from red to blue in 2025 after primarily campaigning on the issue of affordability.

"We are at a defining moment in our nation’s history. Virginians and Americans across the country are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring," Spanberger said in a statement, adding she looked forward to "laying out what these Americans expect and deserve -- leaders who are working hard to deliver for them."

California Sen. Alex Padilla will deliver the Democratic Party's Spanish-language response.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.