State Police Issue Over 400 Tickets in Move-Over Law Crackdown

New Hampshire State Police issued 407 summonses during a weeklong enforcement effort of Sherrill’s Law between October 26 and November 2.

The operation, held around the fourth anniversary of Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill’s death, aimed to raise awareness of the move-over law that bears his name.

Troopers focused on drivers failing to slow down or shift lanes for stopped emergency or roadside vehicles.

Violators face fines starting at 75 dollars for a first offense and up to 250 dollars for repeat violations.

State police are urging drivers to stay alert and give space to emergency and roadside workers.