NH State Police release the results of their Memorial Day crackdown on dangerous drivers.

Troopers say dozens of people were stopped for violations on Interstate 93 northbound in Salem yesterday.

The offenses included excessive speed, reckless driving, cell phone use plus failure to follow the state’s Move Over law.

A total of 42 people were ticketed for going 90 miles per hour or faster and six were going 100 miles per hour or more.