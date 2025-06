New Hampshire is signing on to be part of an over seven-billion-dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners.

The AG’s office says the state will get 30-million-dollars in funding over the next decade.

Money will go toward supporting treatment for those struggling with opioid addiction as well as their recovery.

Attorney General John Formella says Purdue aggressively marketed its products for decades and helped fuel the opioid crisis.