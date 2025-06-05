Statewide Blood Drive Is Taking Place Tomorrow

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 5, 2025

The American Red Cross is doing final preparations for its annual statewide blood drive tomorrow.

The Red Cross is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate because the summer months are typically the time of year where blood supply is low.

Donations are used to help people with serious injuries or medical conditions that require having surgery.

Appointments are still available in places like Concord and Manchester and can be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org.

