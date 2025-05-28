Stefany Shaheen Running For Congress

Stefany Shaheen Running For Congress
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 28, 2025

Democrat Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress in New Hampshire’s First District.

A former member of the Portsmouth City Council, she said she can no longer stay on the sidelines while she sees President Trump quote, “crushing medical research, and slashing health care for kids, seniors and veterans to give tax breaks to billionaires and corporations.”

Shaheen is the eldest daughter of retiring U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Maura Sullivan, vice chair of the state Democratic Party, is also running for the First District seat.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fuel Prices Rise Slightly In New Hampshire

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 27, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

State Police Ticket Dozens For High Speed

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 27, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital