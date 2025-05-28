Stefany Shaheen Running For Congress

Democrat Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress in New Hampshire’s First District.

A former member of the Portsmouth City Council, she said she can no longer stay on the sidelines while she sees President Trump quote, “crushing medical research, and slashing health care for kids, seniors and veterans to give tax breaks to billionaires and corporations.”

Shaheen is the eldest daughter of retiring U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Maura Sullivan, vice chair of the state Democratic Party, is also running for the First District seat.