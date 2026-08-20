‘Sterling Point’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) and Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye) in 'Sterling Point.' (Prime Video)

Good news, Sterling Point fans.

Prime Video has renewed the popular young adult drama series for season 2. The show is created and executive produced by Megan Park and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

The first season of Sterling Point debuted all eight of its episodes on Aug. 5. It follows a 17-year-old New Yorker named Annie Jacobson, who lives with her twin brother and adoptive father. Her life changes when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's Canadian island. Her visit to the island leads to romance and reveals untold family secrets.

The O.C.'s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive produced and served as co-showrunners for the series for Fake Empire. Tom Ackerley and Dani Gorin also serve as executive producers for LuckyChap.

“It’s been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show,” Park said. “We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!”

Schwartz, Savage, Ackerley and Gorin said, “It’s been incredible to watch audiences fall in love with Sterling Point in the way we did while making it. It’s truly a testament to Megan Park, our amazing cast, crew, Amazon and all of our partners, who put so much of themselves into the show. We can’t wait to be back in Muskoka and for everyone to see what we have in store for Annie, Ramona and the rest of the crew for season 2.”

Peter Friedlander, the head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said it's easy to see why Sterling Point has captivated millions of viewers around the world.

“Megan, Josh, and Stephanie, alongside our wonderful partners at Fake Empire and LuckyChap, crafted something truly special—anchored by strong performances from the phenomenal ensemble cast. We're thrilled to bring audiences back to the island for season 2,” Friedlander said.

The cast of Sterling Point is led by Ella Rubin as Annie. Also starring are Amélie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Keen Ruffalo, Jay Duplass, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Missi Pyle.

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