Still Disruptions At U.S. Airports
November 14, 2025

Air passengers are being warned to be prepared for more disruptions at U.S. airports for the next few days, even with the end of the government shutdown.

Airport officials said it could take a few more days to get things back to normal as the Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to order flight cuts of 6% as staffing levels improve.

As of earlier this morning, over 600 flights across the country were cancelled.

After nearly six weeks without pay, air traffic controllers in New Hampshire and across New England are finally seeing some stability again.

Officials and passengers said they hope that any lingering impacts of the shutdown are cleared up before the holiday travel rush begins.

