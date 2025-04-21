Stocks slide as Trump escalates criticism of Fed Chair Powell

Business News
Max Zahn, ABC News
April 21, 2025
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the Federal Reserve, urging the central bank to immediately lower interest rates and questioning the policy approach of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The comments came days after Trump said he was eager for Powell’s "termination" despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,050 points, or 2.6%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 3%.

Last week, Powell voiced alarm about Trump’s tariff policy, saying it would likely hike inflation and slow economic growth. Powell indicated that the Fed may approach interest rates with restraint as policymakers observe the economic effects of Trump's tariffs.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump dubbed Powell "Mr. Too Late" in reference to a policy approach that Trump views as overly cautious.

Trump warned of the possibility of an economic slowdown "unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW."

In addition, Trump claimed without evidence that interest rate cuts enacted by the Fed last year had stemmed from an effort to "help Sleepy Joe Biden, later Kamala, get elected."

Since Powell became Fed chair in 2018, he has repeatedly affirmed the Fed's political independence. The Fed is an independent government agency established by Congress.

In November, days after Trump’s election victory, Powell struck a defiant tone when asked whether he would resign from his position if Trump asked him to.

"No," Powell said, pausing to let the one-word answer register with the reporters assembled at a press conference at the Fed headquarters, blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell responded: "Not permitted under the law."

Powell last week raised the possibility of what economists call "stagflation," which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further, experts previously told ABC News.

On the other hand, experts said, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

These companies said they will raise prices in response to Trump’s tariffs

Max Zahn, ABC News
Apr. 19, 2025
Business News

‘No one is exempt’: How tariffs could impact sales of new vehicles

Morgan Korn, ABC News
Apr. 19, 2025
Business News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital