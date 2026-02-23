Stocks tick lower after Trump ratchets up tariffs

Photo of Wall Street (Matteo Colombo/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Stocks slid on Monday morning in the first trading session since President Donald Trump announced a new 15% tariff on most imported goods, intensifying his effort to impose levies that were struck down by the Supreme Court.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.1%.

Cryptocurrency prices tumbled in early trading on Monday. The price of bitcoin fell nearly 2%, putting it at about $66,075.

Gold prices jumped to their highest level in three weeks as investors sought the safe-heaven asset amid heightened uncertainty.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump reiterated his criticism of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, Trump said, "accidentally and unwittingly gave me, as President of the United States, far more powers and strength than I had prior."

Trump retains the power to levy a 15% tariff for up to 150 days under the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to address trade disparities with other countries.

Hours after the Supreme Court ruling on Friday, Trump said he would sign an executive order enacting a new 10% "global tariff," invoking authority under Section 122. On Saturday, Trump escalated the tariff to 15%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

