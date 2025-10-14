‘Stranger Things’ co-creator reveals season 5 episode runtimes

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 14, 2025
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

The runtimes for the final episodes of Stranger Things have been revealed.

After it was falsely reported by several viral social media posts and a Puck News article from Oct. 6 that every single episode of the fifth and final season would run longer than 90 minutes, Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer took to Instagram on Monday to clear up the rumors.

"ACTUAL runtimes," he captioned a video showing off the first four episode titles and their respective lengths.

The season 5 premiere, titled "The Crawl," will run for one hour and eight minutes. Only the first part of episode 2's title has been revealed; so far, we know it begins with "The Vanishing of ..." and that the episode is 54 minutes long. Finally, episode 3 is called "The Turnbow Trap," and will run for one hour and six minutes, while episode 4 is called "Sorcerer," and lasts for one hour and 23 minutes.

Netflix is releasing season 5 in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31.

Returning for the final season are stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

The Hawkins crew all work together to defeat the villainous Vecna and save their hometown once and for all in season 5.

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before," according to the season's official synopsis. "To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Alec Baldwin crashes car into a tree in East Hampton: Authorities

Aaron Katersky and Angeline Jane Bernabe
Oct. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Stumble’ trailer arrives and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital