‘Stranger Things’ season 5 scores 59.6 million views, Netflix’s biggest English-language debut

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 2, 2025
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

Stranger Things season 5 has turned Netflix's records upside down.

During the first five days of streaming, the fifth and final season of the popular sci-fi series accumulated 59.6 million views.

That makes it the best-ever premiere week viewing numbers for an English-language series on the streaming platform and the third-best overall. The only thing ahead of Stranger Things season 5 are seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game.

Co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer shared their reaction to the large audience that tuned in to watch season 5 during its debut week.

“The sheer number of fans who have already watched volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed," The Duffers said. "The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share volume 2 — there’s so much more to come!"

Additionally, all five seasons of Stranger Things made the top 10 of the English TV list, with season 1 at #3, season 4 at #5, season 2 at #6 and season 3 at #8. This means the first four seasons of the show have now garnered an accumulated 1.2 billion views since their respective premieres.

Netflix released the first batch of season 5 episodes on Nov. 26. Those four episodes make up what is billed as volume 1. The second volume, consisting of three episodes, will debut on the platform on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31 and will also arrive in select theaters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman’s Netflix show

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Dec. 2, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Dave Coulier shares new cancer diagnosis 1 year after revealing previous diagnosis

Mason Leib
Dec. 2, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital