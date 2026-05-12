Student Enrollment Still Rising At UNH

The University of New Hampshire says the number of students enrolling in that school is on the rise.

So far, more than 24-hundred deposits have been received by first-year students for the fall semester at the school’s Durham campus.

That total surpassed the enrollment target and it’s also a four-percent jump from last year’s incoming class.

The class of 2030 also has the highest academic achievement rate in school history with an average high school GPA of three-point-seven.