Student Enrollment Still Rising At UNH

Student Enrollment Still Rising At UNH
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 12, 2026

The University of New Hampshire says the number of students enrolling in that school is on the rise.

So far, more than 24-hundred deposits have been received by first-year students for the fall semester at the school’s Durham campus.

That total surpassed the enrollment target and it’s also a four-percent jump from last year’s incoming class.

The class of 2030 also has the highest academic achievement rate in school history with an average high school GPA of three-point-seven.

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