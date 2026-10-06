Study:  NH Among Safest States In America

Study:  NH Among Safest States In America
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 6, 2026

New Hampshire is among the safest states in the country according to the personal financial website wallethub.com.

Findings are based on multiple factors ranging from assaults, mass shootings and hate crimes to natural disasters.

The five safest states ranked are all in New England, Vermont is first followed by Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut.  Rhode Island is ninth on the list.

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