Sue Storm is pregnant in new look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 4, 2025
Marvel Studios

Marvel has released brand-new details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A new trailer for the upcoming film was shown during a panel at CinemaCon 2025 on Thursday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer reveals Sue Storm and Reed Richards, played by Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, are expecting a child.

The news of an upcoming baby comes with a conflicted reaction, though Kirby's Sue remains resolute through it all.

“We will face this together,” she says in the trailer. “We will fight it together — as a family.”

The trailer, which has not yet been released online, also shows off the first look at the Silver Surfer, who is played by Julia Garner.

In the trailer's last moments, the Silver Surfer glides by the screen atop of her silver board.

Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich also star in the film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in movie theaters on July 25.

