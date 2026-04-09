Suicide Prevention Barriers On The High Level Bridge Proposed

Suicide Prevention Barriers On The High Level Bridge Proposed
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 9, 2026

Efforts to install suicide prevention barriers on the Piscataqua River Bridge, which spans New Hampshire and Maine, are advancing as officials work to address an increase in suicides on the bridge

Officials from the New Hampshire and Maine Departments of Transportation have emphasized the importance of enhancing safety while maintaining the bridge’s integrity.

A recent study reviewed eight barrier systems and identified wire net fencing and rod fencing as the two most effective options for preventing people from climbing the bridge

Discussions about suicide prevention barriers began last year after three suicide attempts occurred within a 24-hour period.

The project is estimated to cost between $3 million and $5 million, with the expense shared between Maine and New Hampshire.

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