Suicide Prevention Barriers
A feasibility study is currently underway about potential structural impacts from suicide prevention barriers that might be installed on the Piscataqua River Bridge between Portsmouth and Kittery.
The barriers are being considered after an uptick in deaths on the bridge earlier this year.
The state says it’s waiting for a feasibility study that looks at what the barriers could mean to the bridge’s structure, while mental health advocates say any preventative measures could be lifesaving.