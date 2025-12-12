Suicide Prevention Barriers

Suicide Prevention Barriers
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 12, 2025

A feasibility study is currently underway about potential structural impacts from suicide prevention barriers that might be installed on the Piscataqua River Bridge between Portsmouth and Kittery.

The barriers are being considered after an uptick in deaths on the bridge earlier this year.

The state says it’s waiting for a feasibility study that looks at what the barriers could mean to the bridge’s structure, while mental health advocates say any preventative measures could be lifesaving.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police Looking For Man Who Moved Raccoon

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 12, 2025
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

50K Powerball Winner In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Dec. 9, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital