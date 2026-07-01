Summer Scorcher On Tap In NH And Maine Today

A summer scorcher is going to be on tap today for most of New Hampshire and Maine and it’s likely the start of a heat wave.

The National Weather Service is issuing an Extreme Heat Warning for much of the region that will be in place today through Friday.

Forecasters say the heat index value could reach up to 110 degrees in some spots.

People are being urged to stay out of the elements, drink plenty of water and check in on their elderly neighbors.