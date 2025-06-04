Summer travel forecast: Busiest days to fly and how to save on airfare

National News
Ayesha Ali and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
June 4, 2025
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Millions of Americans are gearing up to head to the airport or hit the highway for summer vacations.

Here's what you need to know before you travel:

Air travel

The Federal Aviation Administration said it predicts over 50,000 flights (including cargo flights) per day this summer, citing a 4% increase of summer flight schedules compared to last year.

United Airlines is projecting a record-breaking summer with about 50 million passengers from June to August -- about 3 million more than last year.

American Airlines said it expects to operate 5% more flights this summer than it did last year. The airline said nearly five flights will depart every minute over the course of the summer.

American Airlines forecasts its busiest day to be Sunday, July 6, with nearly 6,800 flights.

Expedia said some of the busiest travel days are expected to be Thursday, June 19 (Juneteenth); Friday, June 27; Tuesday, Aug. 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Hopper recommends flying midweek, like Tuesday or Wednesday, to save up to 20% on airfare.

According to Expedia, the cheapest days to fly domestically this summer will be Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Monday, Aug. 25, due to the drop in demand as summer travel wraps up.

Expedia said the most popular domestic travel spots are Las Vegas; New York City; Orlando, Florida; Miami; Chicago; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Honolulu, Hawaii; Seattle; Los Angeles; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Internationally, Expedia said popular destinations include Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Paris; London; Tokyo; Rome; the Bahamas; and Barcelona, Spain.

Road travel

Good news for those taking road trips: Hopper said car rental prices are remaining steady from last year, averaging $47 per day.

The cities seeing the highest car rental demand are Orlando, Las Vegas and Denver, followed by Miami and Chicago, according to Hopper.

Cities in Florida are seeing the most affordable car rental rates this year, with daily average costs at $26 or less in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Boulder suspect’s application for concealed handgun permit was denied

Jeffrey Cook and Jon Haworth, ABC News
Jun. 4, 2025
National News

UFO sleuths want fewer secrets in Trump-era investigations

Devin Dwyer, Tommy Brooksbank, and Jon Schlosberg, ABC News
Jun. 4, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital