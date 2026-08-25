Sununu Endorsed by State Employees’ Union

The NH State Employees’ Association is endorsing John Sununu in the U.S. Senate primary race against Scott Brown. The union has also endorsed Democrat Chris Pappas over his primary opponent, Karishma Manzur. SEA officials said issuing bipartisan endorsements this year better reflects the union’s membership. Primary Day in New Hampshire is September 8th.

Meanwhile, Scott Brown is calling out John E. Sununu after Sununu declared he will not participate in the Granite State Debates next week. Brown said he was shocked to learn that Sununu had declined WMUR’s invitation to engage in a debate amid the U.S. Senate Republican primary race. Brown contends Sununu is depriving voters statewide of a major opportunity to see and hear them discuss top issues and outline their differences.