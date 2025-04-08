Sununu Will Not Run For U.S. Senate

The speculation is over regarding the possible run for former NH Governor Chris Sununu for the U.S Senate seat.

In speaking with the Pulse of New Hampshire today, Sununu has decided not to run for the seat to succeed retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Just this week, President Donald Trump voiced support for Chris Sununu to run for the open U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire.

Sununu kept the door open a bit after meeting this week with the President at the White House, but now after thinking about it, he has decided not to run for the senate seat from New Hampshire.

Four term NH First District Congressman Chris Pappas has already announced his intention to run for the seat on the Democratic side.