‘Superman’ holds power at the box office for second week at #1

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
July 21, 2025
Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman had another super weekend at the box office with a $57.3 million haul in its second week of release.

The James Gunn film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, has now made $235 million total domestically and $407 million worldwide.

Jurassic World: Rebirth held steady in the #2 spot with $23.4 million, while the weekend’s new releases I Know What You Did Last Summer and Smurfs came in third and fourth with $13 million and $11 million, respectively.

The weekend’s other new release, Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, landed at #7 with $4.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office this week:

1. Superman – $57.3 million
2. Jurassic Park: Rebirth – $23.4 million
3. I Know What You Did Last Summer – $13 million
4. Smurfs – $11 million
5. F1: The Movie – $9.6 million
6. How to Train Your Dragon – $5.4 million
7. Eddington – $4.3 million
8. Elio – $2 million
9. Lilo & Stitch – $1.5 million
10. 28 Years Later – $1.3 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: ‘Vanderpump Villa’ renewed for season 3 and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Jul. 21, 2025
Entertainment News

Late-night TV hosts react to ‘Late Show’ cancellation

Yi-Jin Yu
Jul. 18, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital