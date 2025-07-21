‘Superman’ holds power at the box office for second week at #1

Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman had another super weekend at the box office with a $57.3 million haul in its second week of release.

The James Gunn film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, has now made $235 million total domestically and $407 million worldwide.

Jurassic World: Rebirth held steady in the #2 spot with $23.4 million, while the weekend’s new releases I Know What You Did Last Summer and Smurfs came in third and fourth with $13 million and $11 million, respectively.

The weekend’s other new release, Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, landed at #7 with $4.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office this week:

1. Superman – $57.3 million

2. Jurassic Park: Rebirth – $23.4 million

3. I Know What You Did Last Summer – $13 million

4. Smurfs – $11 million

5. F1: The Movie – $9.6 million

6. How to Train Your Dragon – $5.4 million

7. Eddington – $4.3 million

8. Elio – $2 million

9. Lilo & Stitch – $1.5 million

10. 28 Years Later – $1.3 million

